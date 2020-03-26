Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Streets of London gets coronavirus update

Streets of London gets coronavirus update

BBC Local News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- The folk legend had always previously refused to write new verses for Streets of London.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Empty streets of London hours after lockdown announced

Empty streets of London hours after lockdown announced 01:05

 These were the streets of central London on Monday night (March 23), hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a police-enforced lockdown.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

324972

324972 Breaking news. #Streets of London gets coronavirus update 3 hours ago

tweetonlondon

tweetonlondon Streets of London gets coronavirus update https://t.co/uWeGbuKocg https://t.co/KPJSOVu68k 4 hours ago

SarahLudford

Sarah Ludford 🔶🔶#FBPE Girly Swot🕷 .@Ralph_McTell new verse to ‘Streets of London’, with thanks to @lka762 for finding the link for me:… https://t.co/FTJhZTQ2EZ 6 hours ago

riffraffhands

Mark Brush STREETS OF LONDON! FFS Ralph, you really don’t help yourself. #bigtrain https://t.co/63YPjM1X8H 14 hours ago

isearch247

Eric Thompson Hit 70s song gets coronavirus rewrite - https://t.co/vOFQMCo3zV It’s one of this country’s most iconic songs and… https://t.co/L7L8pE84Se 15 hours ago

RushReads

RushReads Hit 70s song gets coronavirus rewrite: Ralph McTell wrote The Streets of London over 50 years ago but now he’s done… https://t.co/hfTRx25VV6 15 hours ago

N0GENDER

X-X @null Hit 70s song gets coronavirus rewrite Ralph McTell wrote The Streets of London o https://t.co/yVc0GpTvJs 15 hours ago

somogettynews

Chip Somodevilla RT @DailyLuca: 24 hours in #coronavirus coverage @GettyImagesNews Allison Joyce in Pattaya Thailand as a passenger gets temp check, Win McN… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.