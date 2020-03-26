Morrisons clever 'loophole' for those unable to get online delivery slots Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The supermarket has introduced a new measure to help shoppers get their essentials - even if their usual delivery slots are full. The supermarket has introduced a new measure to help shoppers get their essentials - even if their usual delivery slots are full. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this