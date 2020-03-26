Watch as boy racers laugh off coronavirus fears with illegal meet-up Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Footage shows cars lined up or shooting off in all directions, horns blaring and lights flashing. Footage shows cars lined up or shooting off in all directions, horns blaring and lights flashing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this