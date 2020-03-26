Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > National Theatre collaborates with YouTube to put productions online

National Theatre collaborates with YouTube to put productions online

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
National Theatre productions are heading to YouTube after the institution was forced to close.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DorianSharon

sharon dorian RT @LibraryJournal: British National Theatre Collaborates with YouTube to Put Productions Online (via Irish Times/Press Association) https:… 1 week ago

LibraryJournal

Library Journal British National Theatre Collaborates with YouTube to Put Productions Online (via Irish Times/Press Association)… https://t.co/NeGeoWAlOQ 1 week ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz British National Theatre collaborates with YouTube to put productions online https://t.co/svndXEwNiP 1 week ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz National Theatre collaborates with YouTube to put productions online https://t.co/ebzyx0Sfgz 1 week ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News National Theatre collaborates with YouTube to put productions online 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.