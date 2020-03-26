Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisis

Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisis

Cornish Guardian Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisisThe chef took to social media earlier this week to say it was important to look after his workers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ch12i5

ch12i5 @rzeta0 Yeah, apparently he's decided not to pay staff during restaurant closures. :( https://t.co/9hGlAT3kgF 3 minutes ago

PigShite

DaiLy Bollocks 🌹 RT @CornwallLive: Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisis https://t.co/4b96A0w4nn 16 minutes ago

Mousehole1

Norma Moore RT @LeeTrewhela: The heat is on for Rick Stein. https://t.co/OCr78r19NG 23 minutes ago

LeeTrewhela

Lee Trewhela 〓〓 The heat is on for Rick Stein. https://t.co/OCr78r19NG 25 minutes ago

OAK77uk

OAK77uk @Iromg Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisis👇 https://t.co/dDwdDXsTrf 29 minutes ago

CornwallLive

Cornwall LIVE Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisis https://t.co/4b96A0w4nn 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.