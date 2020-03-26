Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisis

Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisis

West Briton Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisisThe chef took to social media earlier this week to say it was important to look after his workers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shadz66Shadz6t6

Shadz RT @CornwallLive: Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisis https://t.co/4b96A0w4nn 2 minutes ago

europabridge1

Elan Durham RT @LeeTrewhela: The heat is on for Rick Stein. https://t.co/OCr78r19NG 9 minutes ago

saturdayartisan

Saturdayartisan 🔶 RT @KLA2010: @Rick_Stein isn't paying his workers during the global pandemic.... after he earlier said it was important to look after worke… 13 minutes ago

ch1992_ch

CH https://t.co/wxPjTmkkl7 Another fucking cunt. Slowly losing my patience. 18 minutes ago

KLA2010

Katy alexander @Rick_Stein isn't paying his workers during the global pandemic.... after he earlier said it was important to look… https://t.co/ngqMK5sV9V 22 minutes ago

ch12i5

ch12i5 @rzeta0 Yeah, apparently he's decided not to pay staff during restaurant closures. :( https://t.co/9hGlAT3kgF 40 minutes ago

LeeTrewhela

Lee Trewhela 〓〓 The heat is on for Rick Stein. https://t.co/OCr78r19NG 1 hour ago

OAK77uk

OAK77uk @Iromg Rick Stein under fire for not paying staff wages during crisis👇 https://t.co/dDwdDXsTrf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.