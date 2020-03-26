Global  

Red alert! Jonathan Van Ness has shaved his beard while in coronavirus self-isolation

PinkNews Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness looks like he’s having the best time in coronavirus self-isolation, judging by his Instagram posts. The grooming guru took this time alone to shave off his instantly recognisable beard, and fans – who are, to be fair, also bored from self-isolating – are losing it. Writing on...
News video: Jonathan Van Ness looks unrecognizable after an at-home makeover

Jonathan Van Ness looks unrecognizable after an at-home makeover 00:56

 Jonathan Van Ness, the reigning king of the makeover, has taken advantage of his own talents by giving himself a new look. The “Queer Eye” grooming guru is known for his long hair and thick beard. but he shocked his followers Saturday by posting an Instagram photo sans-mustache. “This is...

