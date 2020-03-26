Brighton and Hove asked to join viral clap for carers campaign tonight Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Everyone stuck at home in Brighton and Hove is being asked to join in applause for carers across the UK this evening. Londoner Annemarie Plas launched the viral campaign Clap For Carers UK inspired by similar events in Spain, France and Annemarie’s home country of The Netherlands. The applause... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Pat RT @BrightonNewsJo: Everyone stuck at home in Brighton and Hove is being asked to join in applause for carers across the UK this evening h… 2 hours ago Jo Wadsworth Everyone stuck at home in Brighton and Hove is being asked to join in applause for carers across the UK this evenin… https://t.co/SmS5gfndv0 3 hours ago