Brighton i360 to turn blue to support ‘clap for our carers’ Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The British Airways i360 is to turn its tower blue to thank NHS workers and to back the “Clap for our Carers” campaign. The i360 said: “We’ll be supporting #ClapForOurCarers by lighting our tower blue every night to show our support and gratitude for our incredible NHS workers. “Look out of your win... 👓 View full article

