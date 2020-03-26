Global  

Brighton i360 to turn blue to support ‘clap for our carers’

Brighton and Hove News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The British Airways i360 is to turn its tower blue to thank NHS workers and to back the “Clap for our Carers” campaign. The i360 said: “We’ll be supporting #ClapForOurCarers by lighting our tower blue every night to show our support and gratitude for our incredible NHS workers. “Look out of your win...
