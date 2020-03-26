Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Crocodile Dundee star Mark Blum dies from coronavirus complications

Crocodile Dundee star Mark Blum dies from coronavirus complications

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Stage, movie and TV character actor Mark Blum, who had roles in the films Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, has died from coronavirus complications aged 69.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

persephonejsnow

Persephone Snow RT @getFANDOM: Mark Blum, star of 'Desperately Seeking Susan,' 'Crocodile Dundee' and most recently 'You,' has died from coronavirus compli… 10 seconds ago

MeemzerTrudy

Meemzer⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @MariaBonanno9: A New Jersey native, Blum also had a role in 1986’s “Crocodile Dundee” and appearances on a string of TV series, includi… 1 minute ago

MariaBonanno9

Maria Bonanno A New Jersey native, Blum also had a role in 1986’s “Crocodile Dundee” and appearances on a string of TV series, in… https://t.co/lkkBLNWiFL 2 minutes ago

yogoldsmith

Jeff Goldsmith RT @PeterAPeel: RIP Mark Blum of DESPERATELY SEEKING SUSAN, "CROCODILE" DUNDEE, BLIND DATE, THE PRESIDIO, SHATTERED GLASS, tons of theater… 5 minutes ago

ChubbyCliff

Clifford Simon : 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @msnuk: Crocodile Dundee and You star Mark Blum dies aged 63 from coronavirus https://t.co/5Lfc12EIbW 6 minutes ago

Molocus2

molocus RT @irishexaminer: Crocodile Dundee star Mark Blum dies from coronavirus complications https://t.co/wle9R6ussR 8 minutes ago

ms40237

Home 1 RT @thedailybeast: According to a report, Mark Blum, a veteran stage and film actor who starred in movies such as Desperately Seeking Susan… 11 minutes ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré You and Crocodile Dundee star Mark Blum dies age 69 from coronavirus  https://t.co/XnDXNLkmE1 via @DailyMailCeleb 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.