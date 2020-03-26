Sunak announces £9 billion coronavirus support for self-employed
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () A £9 billion package of support will see the Government give millions of self-employed people a grant worth up to £2,500 a month to help them cope with the effects of coronavirus.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has outlined financial help for the self-employed during the coronavirus crisis. He told a press conference: “To support those who work for themselves, today I am announcing a new self-employed income support scheme.“The Government will pay self-employed people who have...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Vatsal Patel America announces 1Trillion dollar package, UK Half a trillion dollars.
China has pushed the world economy to bri… https://t.co/B8twQpYqKW 5 days ago