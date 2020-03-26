Global  

Sunak announces £9 billion coronavirus support for self-employed

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A £9 billion package of support will see the Government give millions of self-employed people a grant worth up to £2,500 a month to help them cope with the effects of coronavirus.
News video: Self-employed offered support worth 80% of average monthly profits

Self-employed offered support worth 80% of average monthly profits 02:27

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has outlined financial help for the self-employed during the coronavirus crisis. He told a press conference: “To support those who work for themselves, today I am announcing a new self-employed income support scheme.“The Government will pay self-employed people who have...

