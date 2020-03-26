Robert Peston utters expletive due to technical issue at coronavirus briefing Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Journalist Robert Peston appeared to utter an expletive before he asked a question at the Government’s daily coronavirus briefing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Evening Express Robert Peston utters expletive due to technical issue at coronavirus briefing - Evening Express… https://t.co/OvWpvujVs4 1 hour ago