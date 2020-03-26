United States now leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases

Nearly one in three Americans were under orders on Sunday to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware became the latest states to enact broad restrictions, along with the city of Philadelphia. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
