United States now leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
News video: Nearly one in three Americans ordered to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans ordered to stay home 01:55

 Nearly one in three Americans were under orders on Sunday to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware became the latest states to enact broad restrictions, along with the city of Philadelphia. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

imashvelasco

ashley allyson RT @timelywriter: NEW YORK (@AP) — The United States leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. According to a running c… 2 seconds ago

ericpmeier

Eric Paul Meier 🇺🇸❄️🤘 United States Surpasses China in Coronavirus Cases; Now Leads the World - Memorandum Daily hey #dumbass ⁦… https://t.co/2aEziqzr0M 4 seconds ago

wchs8fox11

Eyewitness News TODAY: The United States now leads the world in confirmed, reported coronavirus cases, surpassing China. https://t.co/8vXiRmuPKH 12 seconds ago

drshnpatel

Darshan Patel RT @AP: BREAKING: The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 82,000, according to Jo… 23 seconds ago

a_martensson

🌊🇺🇸 Sixmiracles 🇸🇪 🌊 RT @JeffreyGuterman: @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump BREAKING: The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus ca… 28 seconds ago

fox11news

WLUK-TV FOX 11 The United States now leads the world in confirmed, reported coronavirus cases, surpassing China and Italy: https://t.co/ssDx6bSGPb 29 seconds ago

