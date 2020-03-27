Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > British GP feared to be 'first doctor in UK' to die from coronavirus

British GP feared to be 'first doctor in UK' to die from coronavirus

Daily Record Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
British GP feared to be 'first doctor in UK' to die from coronavirusDr Habib Zaidi has not seen his patients face to face in a week when he took unwell and died the following day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sheeraz037

Rozina I saw this on the Sun app and thought you'd be interested UK coronavirus – GP, 76, feared to be first British doct… https://t.co/nJVFm8Zz06 5 minutes ago

wayne_atkinson

Wayne⚡️Atkinson UK coronavirus – GP, 76, feared to be first British doctor to die after contracting bug 💂‍♀️ 👩‍⚕️ ⚱ 🐜 #thathe… https://t.co/Kh0WfEMTl6 2 hours ago

anaiduza

Diana Dumitru RT @TheSun: GP feared to be first British doctor to die after contracting bug https://t.co/ohmvcfT4CS 2 hours ago

Ayiworoh1

Ayiworoh Ali👣 #StayAtHome RT @TheSun: GP feared to be first British doctor to die after catching coronavirus https://t.co/Fw51PWCfmZ https://t.co/tUG9o2p4U3 2 hours ago

CaptFayaz

A . Fayaz RT @TheSun: GP feared to be first British doctor to die after contracting bug https://t.co/8SsP8X4TFH 2 hours ago

TheSun

The Sun GP feared to be first British doctor to die after catching coronavirus https://t.co/Fw51PWCfmZ https://t.co/tUG9o2p4U3 2 hours ago

TheSun

The Sun GP feared to be first British doctor to die after contracting bug https://t.co/8SsP8X4TFH 2 hours ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun GP feared to be first British doctor to die after catching coronavirus https://t.co/QWQsFx9nco https://t.co/eGLSteYfoc 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.