Mike Ashley apologises to Government over ‘ill-judged’ virus response Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley has apologised for “ill-judged and poorly timed” emails to the Government and poor communication with employees and the public in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

