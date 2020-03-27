Kathy Griffin might have been exposed to the coronavirus. Or she might not have. The comic was not tested. Griffin revealed in a tweet Thursday that she checked into a hospital after experiencing “unbearably painful” symptoms, but clinicians were unable to test her due to current Centre for Disease Control...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Stef PMP🇭🇰🇹🇼🇫🇷🏳️‍🌈 RT @PinkNews: Kathy Griffin hospitalised with ‘unbearably painful’ coronavirus symptoms and still couldn’t get tested https://t.co/RM1Guilw… 8 minutes ago PinkNews Kathy Griffin hospitalised with ‘unbearably painful’ coronavirus symptoms and still couldn’t get tested https://t.co/RM1GuilwVp 47 minutes ago ъรεս RT @pinknews: Kathy Griffin hospitalised with ‘unbearably painful’ coronavirus symptoms and still couldn’t get test… https://t.co/w9HzH74rRr 1 hour ago HuffPost UK Entertainment US comedian Kathy Griffin says she's been hospitalised with "painful" coronavirus symptoms, and calls out Donald Tr… https://t.co/zAeb9nNeGU 11 hours ago Unapologetic supporter of all things RIGHT🏴‍☠️ ⚓️ Guess I'm confused, If she has it as the article says, then I guess she was tested, or the article is BS? Perhaps… https://t.co/XlMyGkP6U2 11 hours ago Dasha Corona virus ::: Kathy Griffin hospitalised with “ unbelievable painful symptoms 🔥🔥🔥😷 Kathy, Kathy, Kathy ...!!!😇 https://t.co/A16tvWEA4W 11 hours ago Evening Standard Kathy Griffin hospitalised with 'unbearably painful' symptoms https://t.co/OekRWyPFyM 11 hours ago charles alva swisher Kathy Griffin hospitalised with agonising coronavirus symptoms and slams Trump https://t.co/UFYAMdYVHe 14 hours ago