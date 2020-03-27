Global  

Kathy Griffin hospitalised with ‘unbearably painful’ coronavirus symptoms and still couldn’t get tested

PinkNews Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Kathy Griffin might have been exposed to the coronavirus. Or she might not have. The comic was not tested. Griffin revealed in a tweet Thursday that she checked into a hospital after experiencing “unbearably painful” symptoms, but clinicians were unable to test her due to current Centre for Disease Control...
News video: Kathy Griffin in isolation after 'unbearably painful' coronavirus symptoms

Kathy Griffin in isolation after 'unbearably painful' coronavirus symptoms 01:16

 The comedian posted a photo of herself in the ER and revealed she was unable to get tested for COVID-19.

