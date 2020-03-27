Labour offers to help Government find way to speed up payments for self-employed Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Labour has pledged to work with the Government to see whether payments for self-employed workers can be made more quickly after the Chancellor announced that new coronavirus support measures would only be claimable from June. 👓 View full article

