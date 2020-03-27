Global  

Go to supermarkets if you’re healthy, says Iceland boss

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
A top supermarket boss has urged healthy people to go against Boris Johnson’s advice and visit supermarkets in person to free up delivery slots for the elderly and the vulnerable.
