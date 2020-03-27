Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Amazing footage captures how Croydon showed its love for the NHS

Amazing footage captures how Croydon showed its love for the NHS

Croydon Advertiser Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Amazing footage captures how Croydon showed its love for the NHS#ClapForOurCarers and #ClapForNHS was a brilliant success.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AvrilCoelho

Cllr Avril Coelho 🔶️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺⚫ RT @myldn: Last night Croydon joined 1,000s to support the NHS workers. One resident captured an incredible video from one of Croydon's hig… 3 minutes ago

myldn

My London Last night Croydon joined 1,000s to support the NHS workers. One resident captured an incredible video from one of… https://t.co/MuTWAfeuJJ 6 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Amazing footage captures how Croydon showed its love for the NHS: https://t.co/z4f2GKRI0t 12 minutes ago

j9fingers

Johnny Ninefingers RT @mysouthldn: Incredible! You did us proud, Croydon https://t.co/hZZPdnsQ5s 22 minutes ago

mysouthldn

My South London Incredible! You did us proud, Croydon https://t.co/hZZPdnsQ5s 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.