James McClean fined by Stoke over balaclava post on social media

James McClean has been fined two weeks’ wages by Stoke after he posted a picture of him home schooling his children in a balaclava.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Off The Ball Stoke City have fined the winger two weeks wages for what they've determined to be an inappropriate social media po… https://t.co/8TyWyOcwTg 1 minute ago vispur RT @News_Letter: Republic of Ireland footballer fined by his club and deletes Instagram account https://t.co/pzbfQPPtnh 3 minutes ago Denver Chawner RT @talkSPORT: James McLean fined by Stoke and deletes Instagram after balaclava post. https://t.co/VXMilFaCIH 3 minutes ago Geo45 RT @RTSportNews: 💰 Fined two weeks wages ❌ Ordered to delete his Instagram account James McClean's 'balaclava' home schooling leads to dis… 6 minutes ago l4zick RT @theirishpost: He’s no stranger to controversy @stokecity #jamesmcclean https://t.co/LMVfm5e0TT 10 minutes ago The Irish Post He’s no stranger to controversy @stokecity #jamesmcclean https://t.co/LMVfm5e0TT 11 minutes ago David Buckle @stokecity https://t.co/5aV6bMSQlp james mcclean has to be the biggest bellend in professional footballer. And he w… https://t.co/2XsXFk2ybl 13 minutes ago