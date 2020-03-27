Coronavirus: Birmingham Airport mortuary work under way

. RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Temporary mortuary being built at Birmingham Airport https://t.co/PUg4Qgyhmg 9 seconds ago

. RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Sky News understands a temporary mortuary site has been announced at Birmingham Airport to cope with a possible rise… 9 seconds ago

Matt rejoins & wont accept anything else RT @carolecadwalla: "A temporary mortuary is to be opened at Birmingham Airport.. which will initially be able to hold 1,500 bodies, althou… 22 seconds ago

. RT @fendercali: No way they are telling the truth about the number of dead, and doing this at the same time!! Coronavirus: Temporary mortu… 45 seconds ago

Elif Zagra Coronavirus: Temporary mortuary being built at Birmingham Airport https://t.co/T0yXeWrpQn 2 minutes ago

David Harry Ezekiel Coronavirus: Temporary mortuary being built at Birmingham Airport https://t.co/vRfKoEqEs5 https://t.co/sTHoyvXRRW 3 minutes ago