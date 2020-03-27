Global  

Coronavirus: Chief medical officer Chris Whitty self-isolating after showing Covid-19 symptoms

Independent Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, has announced he is suffering from coronavirus symptoms.
News video: Chief medical officer self-isolating

Chief medical officer self-isolating 00:41

 Boris Johnson's chief medical officer Chris Whitty is self-isolating after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

