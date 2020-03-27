Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus and motoring in Northern Ireland: what you should know

Coronavirus and motoring in Northern Ireland: what you should know

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus and motoring in Northern Ireland: what you should knowWith the global coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of letting up, here’s what you need to know about how it affects motorists in Northern Ireland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Our fightback starts now': Stormont defiant as leaders defend Covid-19 strategy

'Our fightback starts now': Stormont defiant as leaders defend Covid-19 strategy 00:48

 Northern Ireland deputy leader Michelle O'Neill makes a plea for the public to stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Coronavirus and motoring in Northern Ireland: what you should know: https://t.co/LvU5XDypoe 52 minutes ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Coronavirus and motoring in Northern Ireland: what you should know https://t.co/6TwPAAa7ff https://t.co/ga6UTGAfQd 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.