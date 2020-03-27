Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Celtic documentary on the Lisbon Lions to be repeated on the BBC

Celtic documentary on the Lisbon Lions to be repeated on the BBC

Daily Record Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The documentary was commissioned for the 50th anniversary of the Hoops' European Cup win.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

81_sinc

Leigh Sinclair Bottle of the Dug 20/20 , possible contraband and the Lisbon lions documentary ( greatest footballing achievement e… https://t.co/98x7diLV4e 1 hour ago

DR_Celtic

Record Celtic Podcast 📺BAFTA-winning Celtic documentary on the Lisbon Lions to be repeated on the BBC TONIGHT 👍 https://t.co/FYC1ONLb2y https://t.co/eBHDcue0wP 4 hours ago

Tamthetim2

Tamthetim @AngelaHaggerty Captain. There's a good documentary on the BBC Scotland channel tonight at 8pm about the Lisbon lio… https://t.co/Y7iJaIErqJ 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.