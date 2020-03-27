Global  

Covid-19: PM and Matt Hancock test positive as death toll in the UK hits 759

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The UK has seen its biggest day-on-day rise in deaths since the Covid-19 outbreak began, as Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock said they have tested positive for the virus and frontline testing of NHS workers is set to begin.
 Health Secretary Matt Hancock says home 'is now the frontline' in fighting Covid-19, with everybody having a part to play in saving lives.

