Michelle Visage’s Drag Race would see trans women and bio queens bring it to the runway

PinkNews Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Michelle Visage has said that she would love to host her own version of Drag Race that would put bio queens and trans women front and centre. When asked by the Guardian about past comments made by RuPaul about trans drag contestants, Visage said she would love to host an alternative version with bio queens and …...
