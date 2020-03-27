Two new hospitals and 33,000 beds for coronavirus patients

You Might Like

Tweets about this Stephen Roberts With virus cases soaring, closed hospitals become a precious source of beds https://t.co/7JrFaRfk0L 20 seconds ago Diane Logan RT @davidschneider: We owe NHS staff so much and it felt good as a nation to come together and thank them. But there’s something that stick… 29 seconds ago 🔌🔌 RT @dailybruin: USNS Mercy will provide about 500 immediate open beds, operating rooms and 800 medical personnel to Los Angeles for 30 days… 30 seconds ago Folaranmi RT @davidschneider: 17000 beds cut 100,000 staff short 40,000 nurses short A&Es in crisis Pay frozen Junior doctors demonised Immigrant sta… 32 seconds ago ELUAM SOUZA RT @NPR: New Jersey has the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. Doctors and nurses say they're already runni… 40 seconds ago Paulo RT @MauritsMeijers: As the Dutch government refuses to show European solidarity with member states in need, Dutch hospitals ask those count… 1 minute ago 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Collaborator Baroness Cybernat RT @londoncatz1990: Tonight, did you #clapforNHS ? Did you also vote for the #Conservatives in December? Your vote enables the Conservati… 1 minute ago Antoni Gostomski Just seen on the news that New York have lorries full of dead bodies outside hospitals as they are running out of beds 😯 1 minute ago