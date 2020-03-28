Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > BBC announces good news for Killing Eve fans

BBC announces good news for Killing Eve fans

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The third season of Killing Eve will return to screens sooner than expected, the BBC has announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: AMC Networks to Premiere 'Killing Eve' Earlier Than Expected | THR News

AMC Networks to Premiere 'Killing Eve' Earlier Than Expected | THR News 01:18

 The BBC America/AMC series will debut two weeks sooner than initially planned.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jim5875

James Cartledge Good news https://t.co/V7utzJsrig 3 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours BBC announces good news for Killing Eve fans https://t.co/b151odDSkM 6 hours ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz BBC announces good news for Killing Eve fans https://t.co/Ssaafbodz4 6 hours ago

soaprookie

Maureen RT @irish_news: BBC announces good news for Killing Eve fans https://t.co/IVWq5i9meJ 8 hours ago

irish_news

The Irish News BBC announces good news for Killing Eve fans https://t.co/IVWq5i9meJ 8 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours BBC announces good news for Killing Eve fans https://t.co/8wQLXGLnQl 10 hours ago

uktopnews

UK Top News BBC announces good news for Killing Eve fans https://t.co/Dh2jvTCfJZ 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.