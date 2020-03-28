Global  

Eight West Ham players showing mild coronavirus symptoms

Wales Online Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Eight West Ham players showing mild coronavirus symptoms"It is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent.”
