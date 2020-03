Inside NHS Nightingale Hospital in London's ExCeL centre

The Army has helped at the East London hospital as people are urged to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives during coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chris Harper RT @Independent: First look inside London's field hospital being built at ExCel centre https://t.co/r07OfiIqVa 3 minutes ago Dorothy Coronavirus: Take a look inside the makeshift ExCel London Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/xFj1x6uLsI 4 minutes ago Efi Galoni RT @SkyNews: New pictures have been released from inside the enormous temporary hospital being built in London to fight #coronavirus https:… 4 minutes ago Richard Moore IN UK 1/2 News pictures emerged from inside the NHS Nightingale hospital in London's Excel building. Once work is c… https://t.co/CWrF7DqH08 4 minutes ago Pirol RT @PhilipSime: NHS Nightingale Hospital: Number 10 releases the first official pictures from inside London's Excel Centre as it is transfo… 7 minutes ago LBC News New photos have given a first look inside the Nightingale Hospital, a temporary facility being erected at London's… https://t.co/eHcMXaTRel 20 minutes ago Sue G RT @DebbieKennett: Inside NHS Nightingale, the front line in the UK’s coronavirus battle https://t.co/C7e85akOyu 28 minutes ago Lance Dyer 〓〓 Inside the #NHS Nightingale Hospital London https://t.co/f51EZuqI6z 28 minutes ago