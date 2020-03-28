Global  

Inside NHS Nightingale Hospital in London's ExCeL centre

Gloucestershire Echo Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Inside NHS Nightingale Hospital in London's ExCeL centreThe Army has helped at the East London hospital as people are urged to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives during coronavirus pandemic.
News video: London's ExCel Centre to become coronavirus hospital

London's ExCel Centre to become coronavirus hospital 01:39

 Britain will open a temporary hospital next week at the ExCel Exhibition Centre in London that could eventually house thousands of beds for coronavirus patients. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

ck_harper

Chris Harper RT @Independent: First look inside London's field hospital being built at ExCel centre https://t.co/r07OfiIqVa 3 minutes ago

Lulabella0

Dorothy Coronavirus: Take a look inside the makeshift ExCel London Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/xFj1x6uLsI 4 minutes ago

galonaki

Efi Galoni RT @SkyNews: New pictures have been released from inside the enormous temporary hospital being built in London to fight #coronavirus https:… 4 minutes ago

Richard24183909

Richard Moore IN UK 1/2 News pictures emerged from inside the NHS Nightingale hospital in London's Excel building. Once work is c… https://t.co/CWrF7DqH08 4 minutes ago

Pirol11

Pirol RT @PhilipSime: NHS Nightingale Hospital: Number 10 releases the first official pictures from inside London's Excel Centre as it is transfo… 7 minutes ago

LBCNews

LBC News New photos have given a first look inside the Nightingale Hospital, a temporary facility being erected at London's… https://t.co/eHcMXaTRel 20 minutes ago

suzi187

Sue G RT @DebbieKennett: Inside NHS Nightingale, the front line in the UK’s coronavirus battle https://t.co/C7e85akOyu 28 minutes ago

Lance63

Lance Dyer 〓〓 Inside the #NHS Nightingale Hospital London https://t.co/f51EZuqI6z 28 minutes ago

