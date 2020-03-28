Space station, Moon and Venus appear together above Devon

You Might Like

Tweets about this rebecca shaw RT @andy_stones: @newburyastro @VirtualAstro cloudy International Space Station pass with bits of Orion and a glow of Venus and the Moon #g… 1 minute ago Jacquelyn Reynolds RT @EdmontonRASC: More on Space Station pass: watch for #ISS to rise a little to the left of the Moon-Venus pair around 21:27. It'll be fai… 3 minutes ago Kathryn⚘ The moon, with venus to the right and the International Space Station to the left. Jack was well impressed! #ISS… https://t.co/SfxHNk6M2v 3 minutes ago Tracey RT @Anikk_AD: Unbelievable amazing universe 💕💕 . Tonight, its was . Moon Venus And International Space Station ISS. . The small dot betwe… 3 minutes ago Photo-Sniper Tonight's @Space_Station pass from @BoroughbridgeTN 20:33hrs incorporating the Moon, Venus and Orion 🙂NikonD3400 Ni… https://t.co/bJRQqygi5K 5 minutes ago Jenny Managed to get a shot of the Moon, Venus and the International Space Station from our garden (ft. a random telegrap… https://t.co/UneJpdR759 5 minutes ago Darren Palmer The moon and Venus, bisected by the International Space Station #ISS #moon #venus https://t.co/4nBMXptw1u 6 minutes ago Bryan Rodgers @markmccaughrean @Space_Station Superb sighting here in Limerick, right between the Moon and Venus. 7 minutes ago