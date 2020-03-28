Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Number of UK deaths rises above 1,000

Coronavirus: Number of UK deaths rises above 1,000

BBC News Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The number of people to have died with the coronavirus in the UK has reached 1,019, latest figures show.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Deaths Surge In Spain, Topping Toll In China

Coronavirus Deaths Surge In Spain, Topping Toll In China 01:30

 Nearly 14 percent of coronavirus cases in the country involve front-line health care workers. Only Italy tops Spain in number of deaths.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pb_tfi_fan

Dr. PrasadReddy (PB) RT @ANI: Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 (including foreign nationals, 80 people cured/discharged/migrated, 19 dea… 1 minute ago

libanaujourdhui

Libanaujourdhui Coronavirus: Number of UK deaths rises above 1,... https://t.co/SHHutsBbzQ 6 minutes ago

MadhukumarVP1

🇮🇳 Madhukumar.V.P🇮🇳 RT @ImSudhakarRao: Coronavirus: Number of UK deaths rises above 1,000 https://t.co/idJO3HyFsb 9 minutes ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar BBC News - Coronavirus: Number of UK deaths rises above 1,000 https://t.co/hQTH5tPWSD 10 minutes ago

ImSudhakarRao

Sudhakar Rao Coronavirus: Number of UK deaths rises above 1,000 https://t.co/idJO3HyFsb 10 minutes ago

Dee45490051

Dee RT @eha_news: BREAKING: #NewYork Governor Cuomo announces 7,681 new cases of the #coronavirus and 209 new deaths The total number of cases… 10 minutes ago

eha_news

EHA News BREAKING: #NewYork Governor Cuomo announces 7,681 new cases of the #coronavirus and 209 new deaths The total numbe… https://t.co/CJ2iDh6nt7 11 minutes ago

Allina_1986

Amina Mian RT @mobeen_89: Coronavirus: Number of UK deaths rises above 1,000 #COVID19 #cornoravirus https://t.co/j4XLKOW3R5 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.