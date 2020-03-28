Global  

Bad Bunny gets a full drag makeover and twerks with himself in his brand new video

PinkNews Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Puerto Rican trap singer and long time LGBT+ ally Bad Bunny got a full drag makeover and twerked with himself in his new music video. The video for his song ‘Yo Perreo Sola‘ was released on Friday, March 27, and sees the artist, known off-stage as Benito Ocasio, make multiple outfit changes including several...
