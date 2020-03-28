Global  

Coronavirus: Testing rolled out for frontline NHS staff

BBC Local News Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Cumbria -- It comes as the number of people who have died with the virus in the UK rose by 260 to 1,019 on Saturday.
News video: Frontline NHS staff to receive coronavirus tests next week

Frontline NHS staff to receive coronavirus tests next week 00:51

 NHS England Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens announces that testing of frontline NHS staff to determine whether they have or have had coronavirus will start next week.

