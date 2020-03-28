Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > An empty city - Saturday in Birmingham's centre amid lockdown

An empty city - Saturday in Birmingham's centre amid lockdown

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
An empty city - Saturday in Birmingham's centre amid lockdownBirminghamLive captures the city like it's never been seen on a Saturday before - with hardly anybody there to bring it to life.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonathonCamp2

Jonathon Camp RT @SuptGMorris: Great to see vast majority of Birmingham adhering to the guidelines. Well done ⁦@BrumCityWMP⁩ for keeping a close eye on… 2 hours ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid An empty city - Saturday in Birmingham's centre amid lockdown https://t.co/NBNHbPHGgM 3 hours ago

ellrbrown

Elliott Brown @birmingham_live photographer had an ID or permit? I won't be back until the lockdown ends whenever that is. Maybe… https://t.co/g84jVOn6OG 4 hours ago

BirminghamPlaza

Birmingham Plaza An empty city - Saturday in Birmingham's centre amid lockdown - pictures and video - Birmingham Live https://t.co/1Y2y7ukMZK 4 hours ago

nickhorner

Nick Horner Fantastic to see Birmingham City Centre so quiet (not words I thought I'd be typing a month a go!)… https://t.co/SQ0igauTvv 4 hours ago

SuptGMorris

Gareth Morris Great to see vast majority of Birmingham adhering to the guidelines. Well done ⁦@BrumCityWMP⁩ for keeping a close… https://t.co/UOixFu2HqN 5 hours ago

marai02

saso RT @BenHurst: An empty city - Saturday in Birmingham's centre amid lockdown - pictures and video https://t.co/2XyKexCcmi 5 hours ago

Ash_470

Ash❗️ RT @birmingham_live: An empty city - Saturday in Birmingham's centre amid lockdown - pictures and video https://t.co/13iegKk5OA 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.