Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Wigan 'coronavirus' crash man who hit nurse's car dies

Wigan 'coronavirus' crash man who hit nurse's car dies

BBC News Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Lucy Duncan took the elderly driver to hospital after the crash and spent hours in A&E with him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Whitehead4Jeff

Jeff Whitehead Please pass this along to help them find his son, so tragic. BBC News - Wigan 'coronavirus' crash man who hit nurs… https://t.co/mZaaIZFqEg 2 minutes ago

TheTrut27638359

The Truth Is Out There BBC News - Wigan 'coronavirus' crash man who hit nurse's car dies https://t.co/3dWBkBHbVr Respect to Lucy 3 minutes ago

radisson52

Plm Wigan 'coronavirus' crash man who hit nurse's car dies - BBC News https://t.co/8QdU1n6FeS 4 minutes ago

linda_maddison

Linda Maddison. BBC News - Wigan 'coronavirus' crash man who hit nurse's car dies https://t.co/kFb8VST60U 5 minutes ago

Adchatss

Ads She's a true hero.... ❤ Wigan 'coronavirus' crash man who hit nurse's car dies - https://t.co/HPOBhRnXbL 6 minutes ago

A_D_k_U

A.M🔺 Wigan ‘coronavirus’ crash man who hit nurse’s car dies https://t.co/JftCxiOPbf https://t.co/ufiCIA6ZwY 8 minutes ago

worldnewshill

worldnewshill Wigan 'coronavirus' crash man who hit nurse's car dies https://t.co/7Y7bduJmIc https://t.co/nUz2blYKb9 9 minutes ago

samaspinall

Samantha Aspinall I'm constantly blown away BBC News - Wigan 'coronavirus' crash man who hit nurse's car dies https://t.co/dKjTLyvieT 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.