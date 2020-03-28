Wigan 'coronavirus' crash man who hit nurse's car dies Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lucy Duncan took the elderly driver to hospital after the crash and spent hours in A&E with him. 👓 View full article

