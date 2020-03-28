Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > NHS chief warns UK will 'do well' to get through crisis with under 20,000 deaths

NHS chief warns UK will 'do well' to get through crisis with under 20,000 deaths

Daily Record Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
NHS chief warns UK will 'do well' to get through crisis with under 20,000 deathsStephen Powis said the target would be a 'good result' and that we will have done very well in this epidemic if we stay under it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cons: Scammers are using the pandemic to prey on victims

Coronavirus cons: Scammers are using the pandemic to prey on victims 02:19

 While a crisis often brings out the best in people, it also sometimes bring out the worst. Contact7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski has a warning for residents about coronavirus scammers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jayneinspain

jayneinspain RT @Daily_Record: Stephen Powis said the target would be a 'good result' and that we will have done very well in this epidemic if we stay u… 14 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Stephen Powis said the target would be a 'good result' and that we will have done very well in this epidemic if we… https://t.co/fVac9PxRIq 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.