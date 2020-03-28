NHS chief warns UK will 'do well' to get through crisis with under 20,000 deaths

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Stephen Powis said the target would be a 'good result' and that we will have done very well in this epidemic if we stay under it. Stephen Powis said the target would be a 'good result' and that we will have done very well in this epidemic if we stay under it. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published Coronavirus cons: Scammers are using the pandemic to prey on victims 02:19 While a crisis often brings out the best in people, it also sometimes bring out the worst. Contact7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski has a warning for residents about coronavirus scammers.