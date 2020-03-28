Global  

Mary Beard appointed British Museum trustee despite Number 10 rejection

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Professor Mary Beard has been appointed a British Museum trustee – despite originally being rejected by Number 10 because of her pro-European views.
