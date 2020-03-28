Cambridge for Europe Glad to see @wmarybeard appointed as a @britishmuseum trustee, despite opposition of last Government. A historian… https://t.co/NUzw4VIMGx 2 minutes ago

Viv Smythe RT @HetanShah: Pleased to see two @BritishAcademy_ fellows - @wmarybeard & Sarah Worthington - appointed to the board of @britishmuseum ht… 10 minutes ago

Hetan Shah Pleased to see two @BritishAcademy_ fellows - @wmarybeard & Sarah Worthington - appointed to the board of… https://t.co/7rG40D2oV1 22 minutes ago

Sherna Noah Mary Beard appointed British Museum trustee despite Number 10 rejection https://t.co/cYGOymjbsG 35 minutes ago

Officially MAD RT @tatteredstones: Bravo #BritishMuseum who defied Downing Street and appointed #MaryBeard as trustee. #politics is getting frightening. #… 1 hour ago