Live coronavirus updates as Boris Johnson writes to every UK home

North Devon Journal Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Live coronavirus updates as Boris Johnson writes to every UK homePrime Minister warns: 'Things will get worse before they get better'.
News video: Boris Johnson writes to every home in the UK warning 'things will get worse before they get better'

Boris Johnson writes to every home in the UK warning 'things will get worse before they get better' 00:37

 Boris Johnson is warning every household he could impose even stricter lockdown measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak as it inevitably worsens. The Prime Minister, who is self-isolating with Covid-19, is writing to every address telling people the closer they adhere to the rules “the sooner...

Watch Live: Alok Sharma Hosts Daily Coronavirus Conference [Video]

Watch Live: Alok Sharma Hosts Daily Coronavirus Conference

Following Boris Johnson’s announcement that he tested positive for coronavirus, business secretary Alok Sharma steps in to give the daily press update in his place. He is expected to be joined by..

Coronavirus: Johnson, Jack and Hancock next to each other in Commons [Video]

Coronavirus: Johnson, Jack and Hancock next to each other in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Heath Secretary Matt Hancock sat next to each other ahead of PMQs on March 25. Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock have since tested positive for..

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Boris Johnson and UK Health Secretary diagnosed with COVID-19, US infections surpass China, Italy

If you suspect you or a family member has coronavirus you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020...
LIVE Coronavirus updates: Boris Johnson diagnosed with COVID-19, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to provide coronavirus update

Port Phillip Council effectively shut all its beaches last night to stop people congregating and help contain the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Premier Daniel Andrews...
annyarej

Anna So he found money for that but not for PPE for NHS staff. Boris Johnson writes to every household warning coronavi… https://t.co/yySW6xuYiC 12 minutes ago

gregbrown_TheOz

Greg Brown RT @RichAFerguson: Public gatherings of more than 2 banned, freeze on evictions, and over-70s told to stay home - follow the latest nationa… 21 minutes ago

Norton91

Sáska_Arcú_Norton_SB RT @SkyNews: Dominic Cummings seen running out of the back gate from Downing Street. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for… 22 minutes ago

ana_captures

ana_ captures 👑🍀🌸🍃🌏 RT @australian: State and territories will put a moratorium on rental evictions of people in financial distress for the next six months. Re… 37 minutes ago

redball2

redball Australia: PM Morrison limits public gatherings to 2 people | March 29 2020 https://t.co/ZHpwTDpIYQ https://t.co/d7eSClQTn7 38 minutes ago

ana_captures

ana_ captures 👑🍀🌸🍃🌏 RT @australian: #BREAKING: Only two people will be allowed to gather in public spaces under tougher measures agreed to on Sunday by the nat… 51 minutes ago

CurtSallinger

#Curt Oh man! Evening Standard: UK coronavirus news LIVE: Boris Johnson warns Brits 'worst is to come' as health chief s… https://t.co/3iu6ZR9SAT 58 minutes ago

australian

The Australian State and territories will put a moratorium on rental evictions of people in financial distress for the next six mo… https://t.co/DXEaubviox 1 hour ago

