Jameela Jamil says she ‘fancies everyone’ as she comes out as bisexual Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Jameela Jamil has further defined her sexuality after coming out as queer last month, saying she’s bisexual, possibly pansexual. Last month, HBO announced that the actor, activist, model and presenter would be sitting on a panel of judges for its new unscripted voguing competition Legendary. The announcement prompted... 👓 View full article

