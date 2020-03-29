Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Leading Belfast lawyer Niall Murphy fights for life

Coronavirus: Leading Belfast lawyer Niall Murphy fights for life

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Leading Belfast lawyer Niall Murphy fights for lifeTop Belfast lawyer Niall Murphy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnTBurton9

John Burton RT @TheSundayLife: Coronavirus: Leading Belfast lawyer Niall Murphy fights for life #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/8VvNpAVdzp https://… 32 minutes ago

TheSundayLife

Sunday Life Coronavirus: Leading Belfast lawyer Niall Murphy fights for life #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/8VvNpAVdzp https://t.co/DXAg79WnOO 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.