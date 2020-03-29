Michael Gove admits ‘communication confusion’ over EU ventilator scheme mix-up

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Michael Gove: 'There was confusion' over EU ventilator scheme 00:54 Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says there was "some confusion" over communications with the EU regarding ventilator procurement. Downing Street earlier this week said the UK had decided to pursue its own scheme rather than joining the EU’s procurement scheme. However, a No 10 spokesman...