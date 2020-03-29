Global  

Michael Gove admits ‘communication confusion’ over EU ventilator scheme mix-up

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said there was “communication confusion” after the Government missed the deadline to join an EU scheme to get extra ventilators.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Gove: 'There was confusion' over EU ventilator scheme

Michael Gove: 'There was confusion' over EU ventilator scheme 00:54

 Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says there was "some confusion" over communications with the EU regarding ventilator procurement. Downing Street earlier this week said the UK had decided to pursue its own scheme rather than joining the EU’s procurement scheme. However, a No 10 spokesman...

