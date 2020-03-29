Global  

Tiger King star Carole Baskin responds to accusations that she fed her husband to tigers

PinkNews Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Tiger King star Carole Baskin has said that claims she fed her husband’s body to the big cats at her sanctuary are “ludicrous”. Netflix’s new true crime documentary Tiger King is about an Oklahoma tiger breeder called Joe Exotic, a proud “gun-toting gay redneck” and a polygamist who has had...
News video: 'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

'Tiger King' Exotic Animal Park Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Outbreak 01:48

 The Oklahoma wildlife park featured in the now-famous "Tiger King" documentary is currently open to visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

