Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Boris Johnson writing to every home

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson writing to every home

The Argus Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
BORIS Johnson is writing to every household as part of a nationwide effort across the UK to urge the public to obey the lockdown and stay home during the coronavirus "national emergency".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson writes to every home in the UK warning 'things will get worse before they get better'

Boris Johnson writes to every home in the UK warning 'things will get worse before they get better' 00:37

 Boris Johnson is warning every household he could impose even stricter lockdown measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak as it inevitably worsens. The Prime Minister, who is self-isolating with Covid-19, is writing to every address telling people the closer they adhere to the rules “the sooner...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Canutesford

M Sandra Knowles RT @LaserMike: I got TV, Smartphone, Tablet and Radio... why are you writing me a letter? You got Corona... I'm not opening that shit... #… 6 minutes ago

kay646464

kay RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING Boris Johnson writing to every UK home warning 'things will get worse' #CoronavirusUK https://t.co/JiQilT8raN… 13 minutes ago

ChrisRaple

Chris Rap#FBPE #MVM RT @jcm247: How many people don't watch TV, listen to the radio, read the papers or go online, to make this worth the cost? Boris Johnson w… 19 minutes ago

allenow83890817

Himself RT @laffterman: Boris Johnson writing to every UK home warning 'things will get worse' They did get worse, the morons voted you and your c… 46 minutes ago

_SCSmith

SC Smith RT @BBCEssex: Boris Johnson warns the Coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better. He's writing to every household, emphasising… 1 hour ago

WilliamMR

Mark Richardson 🇪🇺 #notmybrexit #notmygoverment RT @Pumpkinz16: Any death is not a good outcome. Stop making out 20,000 deaths is a good outcome. It is not! We shall have many unnecess… 1 hour ago

VincentBurke1

VinceBurke RT @ianduhig: So Boris Johnson is writing to everybody? I'm not touching a letter from someone with Coronavirus. 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.