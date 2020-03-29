Start of British Summer Time marked with snow showers Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The east of England has welcomed British Summer Time with flurries of snow after the UK enjoyed a period of warm weather. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jacqueline Simpson RT @ST0NEHENGE: Putting the clocks forward at #Stonehenge. English Heritage staff repositioning the stones for the start of British summer… 28 seconds ago Hannah Dolan(Morris) RT @xsmalarkey: Don't forget that the clocks have changed, so if you're joining us from far away on Tuesday night we now start at 8PM BRITI… 3 minutes ago #StormHour RT @GeordieCanary: Start of British Summer Time. Couldn’t make it up. Brrrrr @ChrisPage90 @WeatherAisling @bbcweather @BBCWthrWatchers… 8 minutes ago Young Lion Don't forget to put your clocks forward 1hour for the start of British Summer Time... You wouldn't want to be late.… https://t.co/gkAk8T1SjJ 10 minutes ago Leanne🚜 It’s officially the start of British Summer Time and it’s snowing 🙂🙂 10 minutes ago XS Malarkey Don't forget that the clocks have changed, so if you're joining us from far away on Tuesday night we now start at 8… https://t.co/VnPF3CSPch 22 minutes ago