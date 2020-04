1 week ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Nicola Sturgeon: 1.5m out-of-date face masks still fit for use 00:42 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government has brought an extra 1.5 million face masks that are still fit to use back from the central NHS Scotland stockpile during the coronavirus epidemic. The masks had passed expiry dates of June and August 2019 but have gone through “extensive...