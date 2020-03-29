Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > James McAvoy donates £275,000 for protective equipment for NHS workers

James McAvoy donates £275,000 for protective equipment for NHS workers

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
James McAvoy has donated £275,000 to a campaign to provide protective equipment for NHS staff, according to its founders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: It could take UK six months to return to normal says deputy chief medical officer

It could take UK six months to return to normal says deputy chief medical officer 01:32

 Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries says that it could be six months or longer before the country gets back to normal from the coronavirus pandemic. At the same briefing Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announces that millions of items of personal protective equipment was being delivered to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

misslauramarie

Laura Berne RT @guardian: James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics' PPE crowdfunding appeal https://t.co/UJEe6p7vN9 25 seconds ago

buddyorguk

CollectorsBuddyorguk James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal https://t.co/GKExj8BmqH 27 seconds ago

moulouanne

Sara Eloquin RT @molesuk: James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal - I thought the government have said the NHS will be fund… 50 seconds ago

gofckapineapple

michi ⊗🧭 RT @Independent: James McAvoy donates £275,000 to 'urgent' appeal for NHS protective gear https://t.co/6pssYb5EuE 2 minutes ago

whatev_1999

what? RT @JamesMelville: Hats off to actor James McAvoy who has donated £275,000 to NHS medics' PPE crowdfunding appeal. https://t.co/1cbskhcCUs 2 minutes ago

mmaher70

michelle maher RT @mmaher70: James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal Tories make #NHS a charity !! Its meant to be ours, bu… 2 minutes ago

pgd_22

Marlowe RT @ALT_KTHopkins: Absolute Hero, James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal, link is in the article, I've chippe… 3 minutes ago

davidcaplin46

I am the walrus James McAvoy donates £275,000 to NHS medics’ PPE crowdfunding appeal https://t.co/NnHN20oqku 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.