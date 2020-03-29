Global  

James McAvoy donates £275k for NHS equipment amid coronavirus crisis

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
James McAvoy donates £275k for NHS equipment amid coronavirus crisisFour doctors have raised over £555,000 since launching crowdfunding initiative Masks For NHS Heroes.
