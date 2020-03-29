PA Headline

FaceFacts RT @RealJamesWoods: Here’s how #FakeNews creates chaos for no reason. Read the headline below. 👇🏽 This, however, is buried several paragrap… 4 seconds ago

Christian Hillbilly RT @Cherry_Bunny13: @GovBillLee @MariaLeeTN @TNDeptofHealth The headline on tweet I shared from Fox: MORE: 2-month-old baby, 94-year-old a… 5 seconds ago

no rainbow zone 🌈🚫 @RK_Mayekisa @News24 Is this not a headline? uyabedha mfo...out here being rude even khanti uignorant unjalo mhlatw… https://t.co/xGeJO2mPax 7 seconds ago

ErinSchatzi17 RT @Bollocks_Dogz: He is FULL NAME IN HEADLINE when being charged with assault (for defending his daughter) But A PASSER BY when defending… 9 seconds ago

Susan DuFresne RT @davidsirota: How is this not an Onion headline? https://t.co/WT1R9c7PIY https://t.co/lfylrNc0Bz 9 seconds ago

#Abolish(pol)ICE RT @DeanPreston: Urging media outlets that fell for it to correct their online headlines on @GavinNewsom eviction order. Gov did not order… 11 seconds ago