Coronavirus: Burton consultant Amged El-Hawrani dies from Covid-19

BBC News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Amged El-Hawrani's family thanked NHS colleagues for working "tirelessly" to save him.
EmteePlays

Martin Arthur RT @LiamThorpECHO: Awful news, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton have confirmed the death of NHS consultant Mr. Amged El-Hawrani, ag… 2 minutes ago

HuwpHuw

Huw Peach #FBPE #ClimateActionNow RT @HSJEditor: BREAKING; Amged El-Hawrani, ENT consultant at University Hospitals Of Derby And Burton has died from coronavirus. He was 55 3 minutes ago

Livestron4life

LiveStrong🌎🍃❤️🦅 University Hospitals of Derby and Burton says 55-year-old consultant Amged El-Hawrani who had tested positive for c… https://t.co/VeqK9sS9WT 4 minutes ago

nosh15

nosh RT @sundersays: RIP NHS hero Dr Amged El-Hawrani, ear, nose and throat specialist in Derby and Burton hospitals. He has died after testing… 5 minutes ago

redfag3

#borisout RT @mmaher70: #Coronavirus: Burton consultant Amged El-Hawrani dies from #Covid-19 Manslaughter Gov refused protective clothing from UK… 6 minutes ago

Sligogirls

Denise Carver - #FBPE #Remain How very sad, 3 Doctors died in 3 days. May they rest in peace. #Coronavirus: Burton consultant Amged El-Hawrani di… https://t.co/XaPhtVqBD4 6 minutes ago

Glenn_Dennis

Glenn Dennis RT @DefendWindrush: R.I.P ❤🙏🏿 Amged El-Hawrani Coronavirus: Consultant Amged El-Hawrani dies after testing positive for COVID-19. Mr El-H… 7 minutes ago

Eyadissa

Eyad Issa RT @BrennanSurgeon: Just heard the tragic news about an ENT consultant who has died of coronavirus.. My thoughts are with his family and f… 8 minutes ago

